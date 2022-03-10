C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.98

C4X Discovery Holdings plc (LON:C4XD – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 36.98 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.34). C4X Discovery shares last traded at GBX 26.85 ($0.35), with a volume of 22,805 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 36.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £61.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50.

About C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD)

C4X Discovery Holdings plc operates as a drug discovery and development company in the United Kingdom. It has a suite of proprietary technologies across the drug discovery process, including Taxonomy3, a novel in silico platform technology that utilizes proprietary mathematical algorithms to perform complex multivariate analysis of genetic data; Conformetrix, a technology platform which allows 3D-shapes of free drug molecules to be measured from experimental data, giving medicinal chemists new and unprecedented insights into the behavior and physical properties of drug molecules; and 4Sight for visualizing and designing 4D molecules in virtual reality.

