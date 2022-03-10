Bytecoin (BCN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.22 Million

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 10th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $26.22 million and $18,871.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.33 or 0.00435414 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000089 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000206 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

