Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $292.00 price target on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BURL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Burlington Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $304.10.
NYSE:BURL opened at $185.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.02. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $171.15 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 149.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,452 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at about $4,821,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 227,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,381,000 after acquiring an additional 96,675 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000.
About Burlington Stores (Get Rating)
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.