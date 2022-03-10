Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $292.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BURL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Burlington Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $304.10.

NYSE:BURL opened at $185.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.02. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $171.15 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 88.99% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 149.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,452 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at about $4,821,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 227,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,381,000 after acquiring an additional 96,675 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

