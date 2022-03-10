Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Sets New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $15.92 and last traded at $16.23, with a volume of 7855074 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Bumble had a net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $208.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMBL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Bumble from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Bumble by 268.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 135,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 98,325 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 645,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,169,000 after acquiring an additional 457,137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 618,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,598,000 after acquiring an additional 173,508 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 405.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.15.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

