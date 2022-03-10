Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Trading Down 7.5%

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $416.69 and last traded at $416.69. Approximately 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 86 shares. The stock had previously closed at $450.55.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Bucher Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $477.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.17.

Bucher Industries AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials. The Kuhn Group segment consists of agricultural machinery for tillage, seeding, fertilization, spraying, landscape maintenance, hay and forage harvesting, and livestock bedding and feeding.

