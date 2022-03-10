Bruce R. Berkowitz Sells 8,500 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 8,500 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $479,145.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:JOE opened at $55.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 1.08. The St. Joe Company has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average is $48.09.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 27.91%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. St. Joe’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

