Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Buys 218,563 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 218,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.13 per share, for a total transaction of $15,983,512.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 100,000 shares of Incyte stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.67 per share, for a total transaction of $7,067,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 99,800 shares of Incyte stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.07 per share, with a total value of $6,793,386.00.

On Thursday, February 17th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 292,972 shares of Incyte stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.74 per share, with a total value of $19,845,923.28.

On Friday, December 17th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,075,872 shares of Incyte stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.80 per share, for a total transaction of $78,323,481.60.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 350,332 shares of Incyte stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.51 per share, with a total value of $25,052,241.32.

NASDAQ:INCY traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,227,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,864. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on INCY. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $123,278,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,468,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,912,000 after acquiring an additional 924,880 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $20,169,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Incyte (Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

