Brokers Set Expectations for SoFi Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for SoFi Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a current ratio of 22.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.69.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.85) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 15,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $149,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 31,350 shares of company stock valued at $313,656 over the last three months. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 47,019.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,624,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,595,291 shares during the last quarter. DCM International VI Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,092,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 792.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,929,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2,060.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,751,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,020 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

