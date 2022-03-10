Brokerages Set Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) Price Target at SEK 234.14

Shares of Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is SEK 234.14.

VOLV.B has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 price target on shares of Volvo in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 245 price target on shares of Volvo in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 210 target price on shares of Volvo in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a SEK 180 target price on shares of Volvo in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price target on shares of Volvo in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Get Volvo alerts:

Volvo has a 1-year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1-year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.