Brokerages Set UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Target Price at $11.33

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UpHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of UpHealth in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in UpHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in UpHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 6.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UPH opened at $2.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27. UpHealth has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

