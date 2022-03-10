Brokerages Set UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Target Price at $11.33

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.33.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UpHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of UpHealth in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in UpHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in UpHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 6.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
UpHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)
UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UpHealth (UPH)
