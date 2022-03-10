Brokerages Set The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Target Price at $31.79

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.79.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMB. TD Securities raised their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 95,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $3,040,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,918,279 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $32.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $34.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.85.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 132.26%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

