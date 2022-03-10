Brokerages Set Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT at €85.14

Shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €84.64 ($92.00).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAX shares. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($97.83) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €97.00 ($105.43) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.00 ($93.48) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.40 ($83.04) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €83.00 ($90.22) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

ETR SAX traded up €1.05 ($1.14) on Monday, hitting €66.00 ($71.74). 137,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €67.58 and its 200-day moving average price is €69.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €62.10 ($67.50) and a 52-week high of €76.05 ($82.66).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

