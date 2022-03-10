Brokerages Set Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Target Price at €165.17

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €165.17 ($179.53).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($179.35) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($173.91) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($223.91) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($144.57) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($195.65) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of EPA:SU opened at €145.26 ($157.89) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €152.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €153.12. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of €64.88 ($70.52) and a 52 week high of €76.34 ($82.98).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

