Brokerages Set Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) PT at $28.20

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.20.

NSSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 985,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,852,000 after acquiring an additional 65,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 928,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,428,000 after buying an additional 9,734 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,118,000 after buying an additional 32,798 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 499,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,522,000 after buying an additional 34,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after buying an additional 32,764 shares in the last quarter. 32.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSSC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.13. 706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,988. The company has a market capitalization of $739.42 million, a P/E ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.90. Napco Security Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

