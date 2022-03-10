Brokerages Set MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) PT at C$25.92

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.92.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAG shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. CIBC dropped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

TSE:MAG opened at C$23.77 on Monday. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$16.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 43.85 and a quick ratio of 42.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 448.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.44.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

