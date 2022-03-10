Brokerages Set KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Target Price at $27.32

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.32.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEY. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,634,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in KeyCorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $2,777,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 62,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $23.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.66%.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

