Brokerages Set HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) PT at $13.88

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

HUYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

HUYA stock opened at $4.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.77. HUYA has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,410,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,787,000 after acquiring an additional 265,016 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in HUYA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,709,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,506,000 after purchasing an additional 101,658 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in HUYA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,653,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,112,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HUYA by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,030,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,616,000 after purchasing an additional 234,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in HUYA by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,040,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,158,000 after purchasing an additional 311,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

