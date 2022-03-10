Brokerages Set Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) PT at $2.26

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.54.
ESVIF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday.
Ensign Energy Services stock opened at $2.23 on Monday. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $2.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58.
Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
