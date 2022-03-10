Brokerages Set Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) PT at $26.17

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.73.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of CLF opened at $24.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.43. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $27.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.34). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ralph S. Michael III acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.11 per share, for a total transaction of $201,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,255 shares of company stock worth $325,649 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.2% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,399 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,728 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

