Brokerages Set Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Price Target at $140.00

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $3,185,715.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $101,242.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 280.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHH opened at $134.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.72. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $103.06 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.85 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 160.24%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.45%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

