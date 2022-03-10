Brokerages Set ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target at $106.70

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.80.

ARCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other ArcBest news, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Hogan acquired 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.77 per share, for a total transaction of $150,127.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 17,634 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,152,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $497,679,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $84.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.65. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.01%.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

