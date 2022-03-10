Brokerages Set ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target at $106.70

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.80.
ARCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.
In other ArcBest news, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Hogan acquired 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.77 per share, for a total transaction of $150,127.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ ARCB opened at $84.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.65. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.01%.
ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.
