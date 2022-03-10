Brokerages Expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.17 Million

Equities analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) will post sales of $42.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.03 million to $42.30 million. ChannelAdvisor reported sales of $39.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year sales of $183.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $182.40 million to $184.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $203.38 million, with estimates ranging from $200.70 million to $206.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.25 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $60,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the third quarter worth $1,655,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the third quarter worth $349,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 568.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 106,459 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 0.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 46,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 6.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECOM traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $16.76. The company had a trading volume of 766 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.63. ChannelAdvisor has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $29.42.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

