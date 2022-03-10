Brokerages Anticipate Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Otonomy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.17). Otonomy posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.61). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 80.25% and a negative net margin of 20,278.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OTIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Otonomy by 229.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Otonomy by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otonomy stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.39. 452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,766. The company has a market cap of $135.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a current ratio of 6.52. Otonomy has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $2.99.

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

