Brokerages Anticipate Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.30 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies posted sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEYS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.69.

In other news, Director James Cullen sold 7,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $1,375,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 15,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,183 shares of company stock worth $8,820,387 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 92,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,271,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 49,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after buying an additional 31,016 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 474,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,964,000 after purchasing an additional 48,654 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 446.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $4.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.49. The stock had a trading volume of 858,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,020. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.83 and its 200 day moving average is $179.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

