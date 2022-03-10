British Empire Trust (LON:BTEM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $732.98

British Empire Trust PLC (LON:BTEM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 732.98 ($9.60) and traded as high as GBX 734 ($9.62). British Empire Trust shares last traded at GBX 733 ($9.60), with a volume of 60,257 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of £812.93 million and a PE ratio of 20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 11.03 and a current ratio of 11.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 733 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 732.98.
British Empire Trust Company Profile (LON:BTEM)
