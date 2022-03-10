Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Holdings Decreased by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $68.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $148.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

