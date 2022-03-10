Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $1.82, but opened at $1.98. Bright Health Group shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 90,990 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Bright Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Bright Health Group from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bright Health Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bright Health Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.68.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.57.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $962.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Bright Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,986,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the third quarter valued at $364,352,000. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at $52,185,000. Greycroft LP acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,075,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at $21,836,000.

About Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

