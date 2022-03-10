Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €95.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €95.00 ($103.26) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($95.65) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($107.61) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($92.39) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($117.39) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($95.11) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brenntag presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €91.58 ($99.54).

FRA:BNR opened at €70.74 ($76.89) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €76.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is €79.72. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($46.80) and a one year high of €56.25 ($61.14).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

