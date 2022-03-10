BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on BRC in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE BRCC opened at $16.68 on Monday. BRC has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $22.80.

Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

