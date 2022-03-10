bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.53

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.53 and last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

BPOSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on bpost SA/NV from €9.00 ($9.78) to €8.50 ($9.24) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised bpost SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group cut bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. ING Group cut bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.63 and a beta of 1.13.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail & Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels & Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

