BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Stock Price Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $178.47

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 178.47 ($2.34) and traded as low as GBX 171.40 ($2.25). BP plc 9% Preferred Shares shares last traded at GBX 172 ($2.25), with a volume of 11,373 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on BP.B. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 450 ($5.90) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 475 ($6.22) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, January 21st. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 410 ($5.37) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 590 ($7.73) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 450 ($5.90) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, February 25th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 178.47. The company has a market capitalization of £34.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

