Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BSX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $37.13 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The company has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of 60.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.98.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,994,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $135,596.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,757 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,891 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 19,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 28,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Marin raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 19,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

