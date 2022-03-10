Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Booking by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,035.69. 11,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,852. The firm has a market cap of $83.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,796.45 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,393.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,370.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.47 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Booking from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,560.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,726.48.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

