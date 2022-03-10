BOMB (BOMB) Reaches Market Cap of $1.90 Million

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last week, BOMB has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $230,886.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can now be bought for about $2.13 or 0.00005411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,290.83 or 1.00024916 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00071357 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00021622 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001946 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00016702 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 894,843 coins and its circulating supply is 894,055 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

