BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.73 Million Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCNCA. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 271.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 2.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,914,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 129 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $770.24 per share, with a total value of $99,360.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider West Ludwig acquired 150 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $725.86 per share, with a total value of $108,879.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,471 shares of company stock valued at $402,090 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $691.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $803.71. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $641.30 and a 12-month high of $947.71.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 27.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $13.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 79.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 3.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FCNCA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $881.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $991.20.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. Its loan services include commercial, business, and consumer lending. The firm’s deposit services include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

