BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,717 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,599 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.11% of NBT Bancorp worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the third quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the third quarter worth $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the third quarter worth $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the third quarter worth $220,000. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $37.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.66 and a 52 week high of $42.79.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.55%.

In related news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $417,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

