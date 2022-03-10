BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) by 172.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,214 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.14% of Blink Charging worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Blink Charging by 577.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Blink Charging by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Blink Charging by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 33.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blink Charging stock opened at $25.45 on Thursday. Blink Charging Co. has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.84.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright raised shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cowen lowered shares of Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

