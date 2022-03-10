BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,659 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 114,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 63,405 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 96,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth about $414,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 458,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,117,000 after acquiring an additional 115,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $28.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.53.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $976,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 58,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $1,789,327.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,154 shares of company stock worth $4,908,483. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

