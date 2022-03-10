BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,589 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.10% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 53.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 175,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 36.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 10.5% in the third quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 32,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $56.60 on Thursday. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $56.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $224,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 6,889 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $390,330.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,348 shares of company stock valued at $924,518 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlements between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

