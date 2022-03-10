BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 13,529 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 77.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,529 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in National Beverage by 34.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in National Beverage by 154.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 65,900 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in National Beverage by 11.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 49,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in National Beverage by 6.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its stake in National Beverage by 3.0% in the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 26.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $43.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.76. National Beverage Corp. has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $64.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.96.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). National Beverage had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $283.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

