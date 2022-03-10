BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Magna International (TSE:MG) to Hold

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$63.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 17.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MG. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a C$86.50 price target on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, February 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$92.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Magna International to C$85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Magna International in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Magna International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$100.10.

MG stock opened at C$76.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$99.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$100.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.41. The company has a market cap of C$22.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.98. Magna International has a twelve month low of C$70.16 and a twelve month high of C$126.00.

In other Magna International news, Director Mary Lou Maher acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$97.40 per share, with a total value of C$97,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$189,930.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

