Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 400,563 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Blueprint Medicines worth $13,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AtonRa Partners raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 11,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 154,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,910,000 after purchasing an additional 31,911 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,744,000 after purchasing an additional 17,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter.

BPMC opened at $58.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.18. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $53.26 and a 12-month high of $117.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The company had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 357.66% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -7.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $45,865.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.98 per share, for a total transaction of $299,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,746 shares of company stock worth $231,450 in the last ninety days. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on BPMC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.08.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

