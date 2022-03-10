Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) PT Raised to $56.00 at Truist Financial

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 92.64% from the company’s current price. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.
Shares of NYSE:BVH opened at $29.07 on Tuesday. Bluegreen Vacations has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $609.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.63.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 19.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 36.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.
