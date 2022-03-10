Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) PT Raised to $56.00 at Truist Financial

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 92.64% from the company’s current price. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:BVH opened at $29.07 on Tuesday. Bluegreen Vacations has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $609.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.63.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 20.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bluegreen Vacations will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 19.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 36.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

