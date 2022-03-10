BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 783.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MQT. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,008,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 63.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 250,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 97,414 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at $899,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. 21.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MQT stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,686. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.22. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $15.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

