BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Short Interest Up 506.5% in February

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 506.5% from the February 13th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 321,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 95,152 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 39.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 56,536 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 35.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 43,610 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BTA traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $11.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,655. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.80. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $15.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%.

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

