BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Sold by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 116,040 shares during the period. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust makes up 2.8% of David J Yvars Group’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDJ. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 48,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BDJ traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.38. 417,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,476. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

