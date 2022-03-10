BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.45.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $60.77 on Thursday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $74.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.42.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 84.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

