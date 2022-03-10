BitcoinPoS (BPS) One Day Volume Hits $553.00

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0798 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a market cap of $419,018.07 and $553.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,462,931 coins and its circulating supply is 5,251,477 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

