Bitcoin Diamond Price Reaches $0.52 on Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 10th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $96.43 million and $1.10 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002642 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000617 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00009988 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00011321 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

