Bitcoin 2 Price Tops $0.72 on Exchanges (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 10th. Bitcoin 2 has a market capitalization of $12.99 million and approximately $343.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001846 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

